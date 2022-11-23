POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One dead, more than a dozen injured in separate explosions in West Jerusalem
01:45
World
Two separate explosions in West Jerusalem have killed at least one person and and injured more than a dozen. The targets were both bus stations. The blasts were 30 minutes apart in the same area, at the height of morning rush hour. Police say the first explosion was caused by a device planted in a bag near one bus station. The second went off in a settlement in the city's north. Authorities are treating the incidents as a co-ordinated attack. Francis Collings reports
November 23, 2022
