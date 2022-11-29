POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Europe avert a future energy crisis?
26:00
World
Can Europe avert a future energy crisis?
: A tough winter lies ahead for Europe as the Kremlin curbs gas supplies. That’s got Europe scrambling to keep the light and heat on this winter. So, what can Europe do to avert a future energy crisis? Guests: Catalina Spataru Professor in Global Energy and Resources at the UCL Energy Institute James Waddell Head of European Gas at Energy Aspects Nienke Busscher Research Coordinator at the knowledge Platform
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?