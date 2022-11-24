POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Twitter and Free Speech | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
Since his takeover of Twitter late last month, Elon Musk has faced growing criticism. Last week, he reversed Twitter’s decision in 2021 to ‘permanently suspend’ Donald Trump’s account following the January 6th insurrection ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence’. Does the decision to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account amount to a reckless move by the company’s new CEO, as some Democratic lawmakers and civil rights organizations argue —or does it represent a victory for free speech?
November 24, 2022
