Walmart employee opens fire in break room, killing 6 colleagues
01:59
World
Walmart employee opens fire in break room, killing 6 colleagues
A manager at a Walmart supermarket in the US has shot dead six people. Officers were called to the busy branch in Chesapeake, Virginia after the gunman opened fire on colleagues in a staff room. He then turned the gun on himself. Police have named the alleged attacker man as 31-year old, Andre Bing, and there is no clear motive for the shooting. President Joe Biden says greater action on gun law reform must be taken. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
November 23, 2022
