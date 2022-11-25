BizTech Share

Mastodon - what is this new social media platform taking on Twitter

This new microblogging site is especially popular among left wing and liberal Twitter users who are worried about Musk’s proposed changes in the name of freedom of speech. Mastodon has now surpassed 1 million daily active users, but can it really take on the might of Twitter, which is up to 250 times bigger? GUESTS: Gareth Tyson Computer Science Researcher Karin Wahl-Jorgensen Professor at Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture Glyn Moody Author of ‘Walled Culture’ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.