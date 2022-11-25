POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global growth expected to be as weak next year as 2009
The World economy is expected to be as weak as it was in 2009 right after the financial crisis. That's what the Institute of International Finance said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine now risks becoming a 'forever war'. Global growth is expected to slow to 1.2% in 2023. The slowdown will be led by Europe, which is impacted most by the war. For more on this, we spoke to Stephen Innes, who is managing partner at SPI Asset Management. #GlobalEconomy #EconomicGrowth #2023Outlook
November 25, 2022
