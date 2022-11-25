POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu's Likud Party signs deal with far-right Jewish Power
04:09
World
Netanyahu's Likud Party signs deal with far-right Jewish Power
Israel's conservative Likud Party has signed its first coalition deal with the far-right Jewish Power party. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to cobble together a government. Neri Zilber, a journalist and adjunct fellow at the Washington Institute, unpacks what’s being called the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. #Israel #BenjaminNetanyahu #BenGvir
November 25, 2022
