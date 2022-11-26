World Share

Africa Matters: Withdrawing from Mali

Germany is the latest country to announce its departure from the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly is the Mali ambassador to Türkiye and he tells us that more countries are waiting in the wings to replace the departing nations. We then zoom in on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Buckingham Palace and what it says about the UK's ties with the Commonwealth under King Charles. We also gauge reactions to a plan to outlaw the eating of animal skin to revive Nigeria's leather industry. #africamatters #mali