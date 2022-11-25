World Share

Several Countries Say They Have Broken Up Iranian Spy Rings and Hit Squads

Britain's spy chief offered a grave warning. That Iran poses one of the greatest security threats to the UK. The head of the MI5 domestic spy agency said that Iran had tried to kill or kidnap British nationals or residents at least 10 times this year. And the UK isn't the only country lodging accusations at Tehran. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Azerbaijan and Georgia both uncovered Iranian spy rings in their countries. Azerbaijan said it arrested nearly 20 of its citizens accused of receiving training and funding from Iran to harm what it says, were against the country's national interests. And just last week, Canada's spy agency said it was investigating credible death threats from Iran, that targeted individuals in Canada. Tehran has denied many of the accusations. The allegations against Iran's global spy rings come as the country grips with months of protests that have left hundreds dead and thousands in detention. Iran, which has seen its international isolation grow after reportedly supporting Russia's continued assault on Ukraine, is also ramping up its nuclear enrichment activities in defiance of the west. Guests: Sara Bazoobandi Research Fellow at GIGA Umud Shokri Political Analyst