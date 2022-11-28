POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police in China detain several protesters in Shanghai
02:43
World
Police in China detain several protesters in Shanghai
In the capital city of China's Xinjian province, restrictions are finally easing. A deadly apartment fire there sparked demonstrations around the country, and security forces have been arresting protesters in an effort to control the population. It's a rare sight in China, with angry citizens calling for political freedom and an end to Covid lockdowns. China has stuck with a zero-Covid policy as the rest of the world has lifted restrictions. Francis Collings reports #chinaprotests #lockdown #xinjian
November 28, 2022
