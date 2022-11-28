POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How far will China's COVID-19 protests go?
26:30
World
How far will China's COVID-19 protests go?
Unprecedented dissent in China over severe COVID-19 restrictions, as demonstrators clash with police . But will the government quash protesters' anger with force or change its policy to appease the people? Guests: Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School Victor Gao Chair Professor of Soochow University Duncan Bartlett Research Associate at SOAS China Institute Colin Alexander Political Communications Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University
November 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?