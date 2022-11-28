POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy warns of more Russian attacks
The town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has seen some of the most ferocious fighting in the last few weeks. Russian forces have repeatedly tried to take it but have been pushed back with heavy casualties. Conditions in the town for those left behind have become desperate. And Ukraine's president has warned people to expect another week of heavy missile strikes across the country. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 28, 2022
