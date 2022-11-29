World Share

In Conversation with John Newbigin

Despite a slowdown in the global economy, art spending is headed for record levels. That`s according to the latest Art Basel report which predicts an all-time high in 2022. London Mayor`s ambassador for the creative industries John Newbigin was in Istanbul last week for the British Council`s 'International Policy Forum on the Creative Industries'. And we asked what makes the art market more sustainable than other sectors. Guest: John Newbigin, London Mayor's Creative Industries Ambassador