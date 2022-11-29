POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Conversation with John Newbigin
10:20
World
In Conversation with John Newbigin
Despite a slowdown in the global economy, art spending is headed for record levels. That`s according to the latest Art Basel report which predicts an all-time high in 2022. London Mayor`s ambassador for the creative industries John Newbigin was in Istanbul last week for the British Council`s 'International Policy Forum on the Creative Industries'. And we asked what makes the art market more sustainable than other sectors. Guest: John Newbigin, London Mayor's Creative Industries Ambassador
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?