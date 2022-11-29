POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China's Xinjiang eases some Covid-19 measures after protests
02:34
World
China's Xinjiang eases some Covid-19 measures after protests
Police in China have increased security across the country to prevent further anti-government protests. Days of demonstrations in multiple cities have shown the level of anger being felt by many at Beijing's zero-Covid policy. After almost three years of harsh lockdowns and mass daily testing, some people are openly calling for the resignation of president Xi Jinping. Andy Roesgen reports. #chinaprotests #zerocovid #lockdown
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?