What is the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People?
Tuesday is International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Global rallies and demonstrations are taking place. On Monday, the UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told the UN Security Council the long-running conflict between Israel and Palestine is reaching boiling point. Mustafa Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative explains the meaning of the day, and whether there is solidarity among Palestinians themselves. #InternationalDayofSolidarity #Palestine #Gaza
November 29, 2022
