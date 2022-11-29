POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan army
02:18
World
General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan army
The Army chief in Pakistan is often considered as a de facto ruler given the enormous power he wields. On Tuesday the country's new army military boss took command of the countries forces General Asim Munir, a former spymaster, has replaced General Bajwa amid a deepening political crisis as well as a resurgence of rebel militia. Kamran Yousaf explains why the military chief's appointment is so significant.
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?