POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Exempted From UN Arms Embargo on Somalia as Mogadishu Increases Its Fight Against Al Shabab
11:53
World
Türkiye Exempted From UN Arms Embargo on Somalia as Mogadishu Increases Its Fight Against Al Shabab
The United Nations Security Council has extended an arms embargo on Somalia, in a bid to stem the growing threat posed by the Al Shabab militant group. The embargo has been in affect for 30 years since the country has plunged into civil. But a few countries were exempt from ban on weapon sales to Somalia. The US, UK, EU and Turkiye, will still be allowed to provide military support to the UN recognized government in Mogadishu. On Sunday, at least four people were killed after militants seized a hotel in Mogadishu. Al Shabab later claimed responsibility for the attack. Somalia's president, who took office in May, has vowed to wage a total war against the militant group. Guests: Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at University of Trieste Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Author and Political Analyst
November 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?