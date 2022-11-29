POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO foreign ministers discuss more winter aid for Kiev
NATO has vowed to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure damaged by Russia - and accused president Vladimir Putin of using winter as a weapon of war. Officials and foreign ministers meeting in Romania's capital Bucharest have pledged unwavering support for Ukraine. Millions of people are facing a long and difficult winter without power, and the secretary general says critical supplies have already been delivered to Kyiv. Sarah Morice reports.
November 29, 2022
