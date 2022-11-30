What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for attack that killed three, wounded 28

A suicide bomb blast by Pakistani Taliban militant group in the country's southwestern city of Quetta has targeted a police patrol, killing three people and wounding 28. The explosion, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, came after the group unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the government this week. Imtiaz Gul from the Center for Research and Security Studies weighs in on the timing of this attack. #Pakistan #Taliban #SuicideBomb