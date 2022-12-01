World Share

What is the role of Belarus in the Ukraine conflict?

Russian soldiers have been gathering in Belarus for the past month, reopening the debate about what exact role Minsk is playing in the Ukraine conflict. Belarussian troops have not been actively involved in the fighting, but the country still serves as a launching pad for Russian attacks, and thousands more of Moscow’s troops are set to be deployed along the border with Ukraine. So does Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko simply take his orders from the Kremlin, or is he playing a much more complex geopolitical game? Guests: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Leader of the Belarusian democratic opposition Hanna Liubakova Non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council Katia Glod Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis Valery Kavaleuski Representative on foreign affairs of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.