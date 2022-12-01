World Share

A Generational Shift | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As Democrats in Congress hold their leadership election this week, two of the top three positions will go to the next generation of Democrats. Earlier this month, Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced that she will step down as the top House Democrat after nearly two decades in leadership positions. Her decision, which comes after her party lost its majority in the House in the midterms, paved the way for 52-year-old Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to become the first Black house minority leader. As the Democratic Party leadership undergoes a generational shift, Joe Biden who turned 80 last week became the first octogenarian president of the United States.