Mozambique court starts reading verdict in $2B hidden debt case

A court in Mozambique is handing down its verdicts in the country's biggest ever corruption scandal. 19 high-profile defendants, including former state security officials and the son of an ex-president, are facing charges ranging from money laundering, bribery and blackmail. They're alleged to have been involved in the disappearance of $200M from a government-backed loan scheme. Ovigwe Eguegu from Development Reimagined talks about the importance of the verdict. #Mozambique #Corruptionscandal #Debtcase