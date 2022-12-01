World Share

Fans at World Cup display solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of fans in Qatar stadiums have been chanting pro-Palestine slogans and displaying huge banners calling for their freedom. Palestinians themselves say the 2022 World Cup is an opportunity to raise awareness of Israel's occupation of their lands. Political analyst Saif Alislam Eid discusses this high profile display of support for the Palestinian cause. #Palestinesolidarity #Qatar2022 #Israel