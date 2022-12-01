POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army gunfire kills at least eight Palestinians since Tuesday
04:20
World
Israeli army gunfire kills at least eight Palestinians since Tuesday
Two more Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank - pushing the death toll to eight since Tuesday. Israeli forces started a major operation in a refugee camp in Jenin, during which a shootout erupted. The Palestinian Authority has called the recent killings 'executions in cold blood'. Brendan Ciaran Browne Trinity College explains why there is an uptick in violence. #Israel #Palestine #Jeninrefugeecamp
December 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?