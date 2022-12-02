POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Close to Finalising $5 Billion Deposit Deal
11:57
World
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Close to Finalising $5 Billion Deposit Deal
Last week, Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati met with Saudi Trade Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi in Istanbul. The meeting was the latest in a series of high profile visits that is restoring ties between Ankara and Riyadh, following years of tensions and open hostility. One of the major points discussed was a $5 billion deposit that Saudi Arabia is planning to make into Türkiye's Central Bank. A Saudi official says the deal is in the final phase of discussions. The Saudi deposit would add to the $28 billion dollars Turkiye's central bank already holds in currency swaps, with several countries, including the UAE, Qatar, China and South Korea. And once approved, the deal would be the latest move by both countries to shore up economic ties following a year of high level visits. For the past several years, Ankara and Riyadh were at odds over a number of issues, including the blockade of Qatar and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi back in 2018. GUESTS Manas Chawla CEO of London Politica Betul Akkas Dogan Gulf Studies Researcher
December 2, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?