Is this the end for Cyril Ramaphosa?
26:00
World
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign, after an independent report commissioned by parliament said he may have broken the law. So now it’s up to his ruling party whether he'll stay in power. But will this be the end of Ramaphosa, or does this report raise more questions than answers? Guests: Vuyo Zungula Leader of African Transformation Movement Party Phillip Dexter National Executive of African National Congress Party Oliver Dickson TV Presenter and Columnist
December 5, 2022
