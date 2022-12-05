What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Does Sudan’s framework deal for transition have enough support?

Sudan's military and civilian leaders have reached a power-sharing framework agreement. The aim is to end the country's political crisis. A coup in October last year sparked protests and civilian unrest. The deal limits the military's official role in the country. Jan Pospisil from Coventry University discusses whether Sudan’s framework deal has a strong support. #Sudan #frameworkdeal #AbdelFattahalBurhan