POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe and G7 nations welcome price cap on Russian oil
02:12
World
Europe and G7 nations welcome price cap on Russian oil
Russia has launched a fresh barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine, after accusing Kiev of using drones to target Russian military airfields deep inside its territory. It comes as a 60-dollar-a-barrel price cap on Russian crude takes effect, causing oil prices to rise. The White House says it wouldn't be surprised if the Kremlin tries to evade the price cap, imposed by the world's biggest economies. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the details. #russianoil #oilprices #pricecap
December 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?