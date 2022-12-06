What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow says Ukrainian drones struck two air bases in Russia

Moscow has launched a fresh barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine after accusing Kiev of using drones to hit a Russian military airfield deep inside its territory. It comes as a $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian crude takes effect, causing oil prices to rise. Director at the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov explains the latest escalations between Kiev and Moscow. #Ukrainian #drone #Russianairbase