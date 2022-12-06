World Share

Sudanese army and political parties sign framework deal to end standoff

Sudan's military leaders and political parties have signed a power-sharing deal aimed at ending a deepening crisis. Sudan has been gripped by protests and unrest since a coup more than a year ago, which derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule. Human rights activist Sipho Mantula explains why some pro-democracy factions are against this agreement.