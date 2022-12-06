POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beijing drops negative COVID-19 test requirement in public places
04:19
World
Beijing drops negative COVID-19 test requirement in public places
China has further eased its strict COVID-19 policy by allowing residents in major cities to access public areas without a negative test result. From Tuesday, residents in the capital Beijing can enter supermarkets and offices without testing. This follows days of protests against the country’s strict zero-COVID-19 policy that has forced millions into lockdown. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold weighs in on the government’s changing strategy. #China #Covidtests #shangailockdown
December 6, 2022
