Cavusoglu: Sweden, Finland must honour security commitments
03:58
World
Cavusoglu: Sweden, Finland must honour security commitments
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara still expects Sweden and Finland to honour their commitments to stop supporting terrorism and extradite suspects. The Nordic states signed a memorandum of agreement in June in a bid to win NATO membership. Former NATO analyst Maurizio Geri explains whether the two countries will be able to take the necessary steps to win Ankara’s approval to join the western military alliance. #Sweden #NATO #Finland
December 6, 2022
