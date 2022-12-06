POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iranian Revolutionary Guard arrests 12 people 'linked to overseas agents'
Iranian Revolutionary Guard arrests 12 people 'linked to overseas agents'
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has arrested 12 people accused of being linked to overseas agents and planning ‘subversive action.’ The country has been gripped by months of violent demonstrations over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by the so-called ‘morality police.’ Human rights activist Negin Shiraghaei weighs in on Tehran’s response to the widespread protests. #Iran #Moralitypolice #Protests
December 6, 2022
