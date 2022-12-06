What Is the Middle Corridor and Why Is It So Important For Türkiye?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
12:07
World
Back before the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine upended the global economy, a land corridor linking Europe and the Asia Pacific, often took a back seat when it came to international trade. But that could be about to change, according to Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He said that in the aftermath of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, the world is hungry for more diversified, trade and energy routes. Speaking at a regional meeting with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, Cavusoglu said that the Middle Corridor, a land route that includes Türkiye, the Caucasus and Central Asia, is now one of the world’s most crucial transport links. This year, the route is expected to see a six-fold increase in cargo transported. Part of China's trillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative that looks to recreate a modern Silk Road, the Middle Corridor will play a vital role in transporting goods, people, and energy between Europe and the Asia Pacific. Türkiye, which has played a leading role in increasing the route's importance, is also investing heavily in new infrastructure projects in countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan. Guests Vakur Sumer Associate Professor at Selcuk University Nazgul Kenzhetay Political Analyst and Journalist
December 6, 2022
