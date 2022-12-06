POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UN says it needs a record $51.5 billion in aid for 2023, but how will it spend that money?
26:35
World
The United Nations has launched an appeal for a record $51.5 billion in aid money for 2023, with tens of millions more people expected to need humanitarian assistance. The 2023 budget is 25% higher than 2022's appeal. So what's driving the need for additional aid, and which crisis takes priority? Guests: Richard Trenchard Food and Agriculture Organization Representative in Afghanistan Margret Mueller Regional Coordinator for East and Central Africa at Oxfam Olumide Idowu Executive Coordinator of African Youth Initiative on Climate Change
December 6, 2022
