US jury finds Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud
Former US president Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud. It’s the first time the Trump Organization has been convicted in a criminal trial. Though the politician and his family were not directly charged, it could have implications as he prepares for another presidential run. Political analyst Joe Siracusa explains. #TrumoOrganization #taxfraud #DonaldTrump
December 7, 2022
