POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction impact Donald Trump’s future?
02:48
World
How will the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction impact Donald Trump’s future?
Donald Trump's real-estate company has been found guilty of tax fraud. It's the latest blow to the former president who's already announced his plans to run for office again. Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations. But this case marks the first time his company has been charged, tried, and convicted. Political analyst Greg Swenson unpacks how this could damage Trump’s presidential re-election bid. #DonaldTrump #taxfraud #US
December 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?