World Share

How Europe's population is changing - and what's being done

The UN recently declared that the population of the world has passed 8 billion people, but the EU is not adding to that number. In fact as a bloc, the countries of the European Union have recently seen an overall fall in its population. However the full story is more complex, because some European nations are growing, while others are shrinking. So what’s behind these changes? Guests: David Coleman Emeritus Professor of Demography, Oxford University Francesco Billari Professor of Demography in Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University Sergei Scherbov Director of Demographic Analysis at Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital