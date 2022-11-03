World Share

Ye or Nay? Should Kanye be cancelled?

The Hip-hop star 'Ye', formerly known as Kanye West, has gotten himself into enormous trouble. He made a series of disparaging remarks about Jewish people - claiming they had exploited him and other famous African Americans for years. His accusations were called anti-semitic hate-speech and some even accused him of threatening to kill Jews. As a result almost every single business associated with him, including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap, have cut ties. That's cost him an estimated two billion dollars. We're joined by Wilfred Reilly, author of Hate Crime Hoax, Jesse Kornbuth, editor of headbutler.com and the brand management consultant Dean Crutchfield to find out whether Ye deserves to be cancelled, or not?