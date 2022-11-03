World Share

Exit polls: Netanyahu's bloc wins 65 out of 120 seats

As violence flares in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities are tallying the final votes in national elections held on Tuesday. Former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is on the cusp of election victory with far-right allies. Early results, indicate a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further diminishing hopes for peace with the Palestinians. Tuesday's elections were Israel's fifth in less than four years, with all of them largely focused on Netanyahu's fitness to govern. He's currently standing trial on corruption charges. Claire Herriot reports.