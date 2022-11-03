POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exit polls: Netanyahu's bloc wins 65 out of 120 seats
02:21
World
Exit polls: Netanyahu's bloc wins 65 out of 120 seats
As violence flares in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities are tallying the final votes in national elections held on Tuesday. Former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is on the cusp of election victory with far-right allies. Early results, indicate a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further diminishing hopes for peace with the Palestinians. Tuesday's elections were Israel's fifth in less than four years, with all of them largely focused on Netanyahu's fitness to govern. He's currently standing trial on corruption charges. Claire Herriot reports.
November 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?