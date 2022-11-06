World Share

Georgia becomes another battleground for Democrats, Republicans

The US state of Georgia has launched the political careers of former president Jimmy Carter and the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis. But until 2020, Georgia had not voted for a Democratic president since 1992, when Biden carried the state in an election that continues to be contested by Donald Trump. Now, Georgia could prove pivotal in the midterms with the governor's mansion and a seat in the US Senate up for grabs - and Democrats have the most to lose. From Atlanta, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #georgia #2022midterms