China's exports unexpectedly shrink in October
BizTech
China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the US and EU, according to Chinese customs data released Monday. COVID restrictions in China are also hurting the economy. Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it has temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production in its primary China factory. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad, chief investment strategist for MENA at Alpari. #China #Trade #Export
November 7, 2022
