POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showdown between Italian govt and docked migrant ships
04:58
World
Showdown between Italian govt and docked migrant ships
There's a stand-off in Italy. The government won't allow migrants on rescue ships to disembark, but the captains refuse to leave. The brand new far-right government of Giorgia Meloni is only allowing those identified as vulnerable onto Italian soil, and refusing to respond to requests from other vessels stuck at sea. Former British MP Roger Casale discusses the stand-off. #Italy #Standoff #Migrants
November 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?