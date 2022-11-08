POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could surging energy prices overshadow COP27 climate commitments?
04:30
World
Could surging energy prices overshadow COP27 climate commitments?
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns delegates attending the COP27 climate summit in Egypt the world is on a 'highway to climate hell'. Other world leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle the climate crisis. Amiera Sawas from Climate Outreach weighs in on whether these commitments could be overshadowed by the global financial and energy crisis. #climate #energy #renewables
November 8, 2022
