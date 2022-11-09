POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Where is US politics heading next?
26:00
World
Where is US politics heading next?
Republicans and Democrats have been fighting for control of the Senate, House, and several Governorships in the US midterm elections. The anticipated ‘Red wave’ appears to have failed. So, what does this signify for American politics over the coming years? Guests: Nick Quested Filmmaker and Producer Mitch Lerner American History Professor at Ohio State University Adam Raezler Republican Strategist Iwan Morgan Professor of United States Studies at UCL
November 9, 2022
