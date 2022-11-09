POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What would a Republican -led Congress mean for Biden’s presidency?
11:50
World
What would a Republican -led Congress mean for Biden’s presidency?
Vote counting is underway in the US midterm elections, as the battle for control of Congress hangs in the balance. The Republicans are ahead in the race for the House of Representatives, while they're neck-and-neck with the Democrats in the Senate. Mark Meirowitz from SUNY Maritime College and political strategist Nate Lerner weigh in on the future of US politics. #USMidtermElections #Republicans #Biden
November 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?