Russia orders military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson
02:07
World
Russia orders military to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson
Russia's military has ordered its troops to pull out of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. It's a significant setback for the Kremlin, as Kherson was the only regional capital to fall to Russia after the invasion in February. Military officials admit they can no longer supply troops defending the port city, and say they'll build defensive positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 10, 2022
