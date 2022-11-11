UK's Suella says migrant invasion - is she right?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain’s home secretary Suella Braverman is promising to get tough on illegal migrants. Since regaining her job, just a week after resigning in disgrace, Suella has promoted outrage with her use of the words invasion and scourge to describe asylum seekers. Sometimes nicknamed Cruella by critics as a result of her harsh language, she certainly knows how to get in the headlines. You might even say she courts drama which is no surprise given she was named after Sue Ellen - a character from the American soap-opera Dallas. We’re not kidding - she was born in 1980 and her parents were big fans of the show. This week on Nexus, we have Conservative Political Commentator Andre Walker and Human Rights Lawyer Qays Sediqi to discuss Suella’s approach to illegal immigrants. We're also investigating the surging numbers of Albanian migrants with former member of the European parliament Mike Hookem and Public Security expert Fabian Zhilla.
November 11, 2022
