POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wall Street has best day since 2020 after slower than expected inflation data
03:58
BizTech
Wall Street has best day since 2020 after slower than expected inflation data
Global markets are green across the board to end the week amid optimism over the prospects of the world's two largest economies. In the US, official data showed consumer prices rose less than expected in October. Investors are taking this as a sign that the Federal Reserve will start slowing down the interest rate hikes that have been choking economic activity. Craig Erlam joined us for the details. He is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Markets #WallStreet #Inflation
November 11, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?