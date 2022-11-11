BizTech Share

Wall Street has best day since 2020 after slower than expected inflation data

Global markets are green across the board to end the week amid optimism over the prospects of the world's two largest economies. In the US, official data showed consumer prices rose less than expected in October. Investors are taking this as a sign that the Federal Reserve will start slowing down the interest rate hikes that have been choking economic activity. Craig Erlam joined us for the details. He is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Markets #WallStreet #Inflation