What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Can we avoid the worst of climate change?

Developing nations say it's time to pay, as this year's COP27 summit focuses on the cost of climate change. Developing countries are suffering the brunt of the destruction, but are they getting the support needed? We discuss with our guests who should take responsibility? Guests: Tim McPhie EU Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Richard Munang Regional Director of the UN Environment Programme Africa Office Kamya Choudhary India Policy Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute